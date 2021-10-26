GREAT Theatre Founder Stepping Down Next Summer

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

GREAT Theatre announced recently in a media release that founder and Executive Director Dennis Wachtler-Whipple will be stepping down after 24 years.

Whipple is stepping down to pursue new opportunities in New York. A committee has formed to search for his successor. Until then Whipple will remain in his role.

Whipple has been a titan in the central Minnesotan arts community where he has helped GREAT Theatre become the 1st Community organization to win the Community Builder Award from the Central Minnesota Community Foundation, raised $1.78 million to renovate the theater’s facilities and produce 190 shows and musicals.