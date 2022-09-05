GREAT Theatre Hosting Play on Suicide Awareness September 10th

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Nine kids are exploring mental health through storytelling by performing a play in cooperation with the GREAT Theatre on Suicide Prevention Day.

The GREAT Theatre’s Youth Mental Health project will feature the students doing the play “Back on Track” at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre September 10th at 2:00 p.m. in Waite Park.

Organizers say these volunteers have considered and discussed mental health with the guidance of a trained mental health professional and award winning theatre directors.

Pre-registration is required and admission is free to the public. To register, visit the GREAT Theatre website.