GREAT Theatre Looking For High School Students To Help Produce a Live Show

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

GREAT Theatre is seeking young people who want to be part of a show production, from actors to directors to choreographers and sound designers.

They’re offering their Youth Artist Project, the fourth time it’s been featured to high school aged students. The Youth Artist Project partners student artists with professional theatre artists and educators and they all work to bring a show to life.

The students will design and direct Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience under the mentorship of the professional team. The program features a $250 stipend for each student production team member at the end of the process.

Some of the positions available in the program include Director, Choreographer, Music Director, Costume Designer,Scenic Designer, Sound Designer and Lighting Designer. The deadline to apply is Monday, November 28th.

The production will be available for both in-person and streaming audiences with public and school shows in March 2023.