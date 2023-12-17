GRRL Winter Reading Challenge begins Jan. 2

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

Cozy up with as many books you want this season with the Winter Reading Challenge at the Great River Regional Library (GRRL).

The annual Winter Reading Challenge begins Monday, January 2, 2024 and runs through February 28. And: This year’s theme is “Perched on Reading.”

Participants can log their reading hours using a log from the library or on the Beanstack Tracker app. Those hours can be submitted for online badges and prizes.

At the end of the program, GRRL branches will be drawing for “Perched on Reading” coffee mugs and winter hats.

To participate, register for the challenge at any of the 32 branch libraries, online at griver.beanstack.org or on the Beanstack Tracker app.