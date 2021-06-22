GSDC Calling for Local Business Innovative Award Nominees

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is looking for nomination and applicants for its 10th annual Innovation Awards.

Nominates are accepted for both profit and non-profit organizations until Friday, July 30.

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation recognizes 30 area organizations for their creative problem solving tactics and opportunities they’ve created. Business Director Leslie Dingmann says ones of the areas of focus for GSDC is to promote innovative thinking among area businesses in the community.

The GSDC is honoring four organizations with $1,000 reward. Organizations are invited to nominate themselves.

For more information or to see nominations visit the Greater St. Cloud website.