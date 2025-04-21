Habitat for Humanity names SCFCU as 2024 Business Partner of the Year

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity (CMHFH) named St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) as the 2024 Business Partner of the Year.

The award was given at Habitat for Humanity’s Changemaker Retreat & Recognition event on April 17, 2025.

SCFCU has been partnering with CMHFH for over a decade through donations, volunteering, and raising awareness for the need for affordable housing.

In 2024, SCFCU donated over $87,000 to the surrounding communities and over $23,000 to non-profits.

SCFCU employees provided over 4,400 volunteer and community service hours throughout the year.