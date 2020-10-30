Halloween Drum Line Family Concert Tonight at SCSU

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

St. Cloud State University’s Department of Music is offering a special treat for families and campus friends tonight.

The Husky Sports Band Drumline is inviting all ghouls and goblins to a special outdoor performance on the Atwood Center Mall. “Rock-a-bye” will feature Halloween themed songs for a spooktacular jam session.

The drumline members are encouraging children and adults to come in costume–there will be treats and glow sticks for kids of all sizes. The performance begins at 7 p.m. outside, on the Atwood Mall between the Ritsche Auditorium and the Atwood Center.