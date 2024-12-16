Hawks Double Double helps Huskies Conquer Wolves.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner.bsky.social / St. Cloud Minn.

-On Saturday, December 14 2024 the St. Cloud State men’s basketball team earned a 67-57 victory over the Northern State Wolves.

Sophomore Wyatt Hawks dominated the game tallying 16 points on 8 of 8 shooting and secured 13 rebounds to finish with a double-double. St. Cloud owned the paint in the game where they scored over half of their 67 points.

The first half was very close until Wyatt Hawks hammered down a slam dunk to help the Huskies pull out to a 4 point lead and they moved on to finish the first half with a 36-26 lead.

St. Cloud State extended their lead in the second half and with the help of 10 points from free throws, the Huskies came away with a 67-57 win.

St. Cloud State gets to stay at home this week and will face off with the University of Mary Marauders on Tuesday, December 17th at 7:30 PM in Halenbeck Hall.

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics.