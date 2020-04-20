Hay Baler Destroyed in Fire Friday in Eden Valley

Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A hay baler caught fire in just east of Eden Valley last Friday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department report says 27-year-old Tyler Magedanz of Cold Spring was bailing corn stalks when he noticed the baler fully engulfed in flames. He unhitched the tractor from the baler and tried to extinguish the flames with a portable fire extinguisher.

After not being able to fully put out the blaze, Paynesville Fire arrived to put out the fire as well as smaller patches of fire surrounding the baler.

No one was injured but the New Holland baler was a total loss.