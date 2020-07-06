Hay Bales Burn In Fire Near Sauk Centre

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An open-ended shed with hay bales started on fire at a home on Friday in Ashley Township, about five miles west of Sauk Centre.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just after 7 a.m. to the home of 42-year-old Jerry Loxtercamp of Villard.

The Sauk Centre Fire Department put out the fire and Loxtercamp assisted by removing the bales as they were being sprayed.

In total, ten bales were burned in the fire, but the building did not sustain any damage and no one was injured.