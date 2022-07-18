Heat Advisory In Effect in Central Minnesota Monday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

It’s not just uncomfortably hot today, it’s dangerously hot in Central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in western, central, and south central Minnesota through 8 p.m. tonight. St. Cloud State University retired professor of meteorology Bob Weisman says temperatures will be in the upper half of the 90’s with some 100’s possible.

Adding to the discomfort will be uncomfortable dew points will push the heat index to between 100 and 105. Weisman says even though there will be a strong southwest wind those who are most sensitive to the heat such as kids, seniors, and pets should spend the afternoon in an air conditioned place.

Source: National Weather Service MN

You should also avoid strenuous exercise during the afternoon. Tuesday will be nearly as hot, but the dew points should ease back a bit, so only east central and southeastern Minnesota are in the heat advisory for tomorrow.

Temps will only fall to the low 70s overnight. The latest heat, dew points, and heat index data and whether there will be a chance of thunderstorms and where, and the outlook for the rest of the work week can be found at Weisman’s weather page at SCSU.