Help Prevent Storm Drain Flooding

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

With highs reaching the forties for this week it is important to remember that all the snow melting is going to have to go somewhere.

This means storm drains in Central Minnesota will be working overtime so it is important to remove any debris from drains. However these drains can get blocked with snow ice and even twigs which can cause local flooding.

If there is extreme flooding please call St. Cloud’s Public Works Department at 320-650-2900.