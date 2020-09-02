Help Support 742 School District Through LEAF Project

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

You can help provide much needed supplies to classrooms, as the start of the school year begins for students in the St. Cloud Area School District.

The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation has announced the official kick-off of the Adopt-A-Classroom Project for the fall of 2020.

Supporters can choose to adopt a specific classroom at a specific school or make a $250 donation to LEAF.

LEAF says the need is even greater during the pandemic as classroom supplies cannot be shared.

For more information and where to find the Adopt a Classroom Form, visit their website here