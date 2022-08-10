Highway 10 Bridge Open to Traffic Once Again

By Nyah Adams / News Director

As construction on Highway 10 wraps up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is excited to announce all lanes are now open to the public.

MnDOT

During the closure crews replaced a box bridge under both directions of Highway 10 at a stream located northwest of Sauk Rapids.

During the weekdays there will be periodic lane closures at off-peak hours and reduced speeds. Officials say during the weekend all lanes will be open regardless of the time.

Though traffic lanes are now open, there is still some remaining work to be done. MnDOT says workers are to remove temporary crossovers, install guard rails and establish turf.

MnDOT says travelers should slow down when approaching the work zone and use caution while navigating.