Highway 10 Closed in Both Directions Between Randall and Cushing

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol have closed Highway 10 in both directions between Randall and Cushing in Morrison County.

The area received 12 inches of rain overnight Thursday and predicted storm activity could bring more rain by Saturday. MnDOT says Highway 10 will remain closed until further notice. East/west travelers should follow the alternate route between Little Falls and Motley as follows:

Image from Google Maps

Westbound Highway 10: Highway 371 Little Falls to Highway 210 Baxter/Brainerd to Highway 10 Motley.

Highway 371 Little Falls to Highway 210 Baxter/Brainerd to Highway 10 Motley. Eastbound Highway 10: Highway 210 Motley to Highway 371 Baxter/Brainerd to Highway 10 Little Falls.

Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Drivers are advised to be alert, allow extra time and expect changes.

Local travelers may use Highway 115 to/from Highway 371 at Camp Ripley, Little Falls.

By the way, motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail if they drive on a closed highway. MnDOT also reminds travelers that is they need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.