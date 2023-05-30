Highway 10 Crash Hospitalizes Two-Year-Old

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A Highway 10 car crash hospitalized three people Friday, including a two-year-old child.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday.

Benton County Sheriffs say a car tried to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 10 when it collided with an eastbound pickup.

Officers brought the people in the car, 21-year-old Jasmine Kron from Hutchinson and 20-year-old Prestin Peterson from Litchfield, to the St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries.

They airlifted the two-year-old to Children’s Hospital, Minneapolis.

Sixty-nine-year-old Terry Funk and 67-year-old Sharon Funk of El Dorado, Kan. had minor injuries.