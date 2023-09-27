Sep 27, 2023
Highway 10 crash in Elk River hurts two, one critically
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ELK RIVER, Minn. – Two men from Sherburne County are in the hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 10.
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday near the Holiday gas station in Elk River.
State troopers say an Elk River man was traveling east on Highway 10 when he went to make a left turn and crashed head-on with another car going west.
Fifty-one-year-old Kevin Taatjes from Becker was the driver of the westbound car.
He and 63-year-old Michael Dillon from Big Lake are currently being treated at a local hospital–Taatjes with severe injuries.
Troopers say Taatjes was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.