Highway 10 crash in Elk River hurts two, one critically

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ELK RIVER, Minn. – Two men from Sherburne County are in the hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 10.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday near the Holiday gas station in Elk River.

State troopers say an Elk River man was traveling east on Highway 10 when he went to make a left turn and crashed head-on with another car going west.

Fifty-one-year-old Kevin Taatjes from Becker was the driver of the westbound car.

He and 63-year-old Michael Dillon from Big Lake are currently being treated at a local hospital–Taatjes with severe injuries.

Troopers say Taatjes was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.