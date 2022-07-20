Jul 20, 2022
Highway 10 Interchange In Elk River Closing Overnights for Bridge Work
By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter
As the summer season continues to bring us heat and sunshine, it’s also high season for road construction in Central Minnesota.
A major highway will be closing overnights to build a new bridge deck. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing Highway 10 in both directions at the Highway 101/169 interchange in Elk River.
The overnight closures are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. this Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday morning. Then in coming weeks the same area will be closed overnights July 26th to the 28th and into early August.
Westbound Highway 10 will detour to the Highway 169/Sherburne County Road 33 interchange, then back to Highway 10. Eastbound Highway 10 will detour to the Highway 101/Wright County Road 39/90th Avenue interchange, then back to Highway 10.
Also, there will be single lane traffic on southbound Highway 101 near Otsego for this project.
Mn-DOT is warning nearby residents may experience some noise, lights and vibration as crews work 24-hours a day.
The work is part of the 169 Redefine freeway project and is expected to be finished in 2024.