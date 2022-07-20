Highway 10 Interchange In Elk River Closing Overnights for Bridge Work

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

As the summer season continues to bring us heat and sunshine, it’s also high season for road construction in Central Minnesota.

A major highway will be closing overnights to build a new bridge deck. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing Highway 10 in both directions at the Highway 101/169 interchange in Elk River.

The overnight closures are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. this Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday morning. Then in coming weeks the same area will be closed overnights July 26th to the 28th and into early August.

Image credit: MnDOT

Westbound Highway 10 will detour to the Highway 169/Sherburne County Road 33 interchange, then back to Highway 10. Eastbound Highway 10 will detour to the Highway 101/Wright County Road 39/90th Avenue interchange, then back to Highway 10.

Also, there will be single lane traffic on southbound Highway 101 near Otsego for this project.

Mn-DOT is warning nearby residents may experience some noise, lights and vibration as crews work 24-hours a day.

The work is part of the 169 Redefine freeway project and is expected to be finished in 2024.