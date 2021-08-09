Highway 10 Project in Elk River Reaches Halfway Complete Milestone

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is announcing that westbound Highway 10 will open with a smoother road surface in Elk River starting tonight, Monday, August 9th.

This also marks a milestone as the project passes the halfway point of completion. For the remainder of the project, here’s what MnDOT says to expect in the Highway 10 work zones:

Both lanes on westbound Highway 10 return to the new side between Lowell Avenue and Xenia Avenue Monday evening.

Eastbound remains one lane traffic 24/7, until November between Lake Orono Bridge and Jackson Avenue.

Motorists will continue to use the outside lane until mid-September while crews reconstruct the inside lane and median.

MNDOT reminds motorists to watch for workers, equipment, and follow construction signs. For more information on the Highway 10 project, go to http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/projects/h10elkriver/ .