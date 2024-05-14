Highway 12 crash in Wright County hospitalizes three people

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

COKATO TWP., Minn. — Three people are hospitalized after a crash in Wright County.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 12 in Cokato Twp.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a westbound car was trying to make a left turn on Quimby Avenue Southwest when a pickup truck rear ended it. The pickup then went into the eastbound lane and crashed head on into a semi truck.

The 42-year-old driver of the pickup, Amber Michels of Hamburg, was severely hurt from the crash. The two young boys in her pickup were also hurt. They’re being treated at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The driver of the car and semi were not hurt.