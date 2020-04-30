Safety Improvements Coming to HIghway 169 Near Milaca

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The construction of three reduced conflict intersections on Highway 169 to improve driver safety and access begins Monday near Milaca.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that the following roads will receive improvements:

Highway 169 and Mille Lacs County Road 11

Highway 169 and County Road 12

Highway 169 and County Road 13 and Long Siding

Drivers will still be able to access Highway 169, but should expect changes like gravel surfaces, flaggers on site and heavy moving equipment. Drivers are also encouraged to slow down, use caution and follow directional signs.

The project is expected in end in late June.