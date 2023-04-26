Highway 22 Reopened South of Richmond

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 22 south of Richmond. It has been closed since April 14th, between Stearns County Road 9 and Foster Court due to water over the road.

Central Region Communications Director LeAnn Goltz said while the road is now passable, there is still water on the roadway in some area. Motorists are asked to slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through the area.