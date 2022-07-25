Highway 23/Division Road Work Near Old St. Cloud City Hall Will Slow Traffic This Week

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Photo credit: City of St. Cloud

If you’re driving through St. Cloud this week on Highway 23 or Division Street you should expect delays.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be working on Highway 23 from 10th Avenue South to the Mississippi River bridge in downtown St. Cloud. Drivers should expect single-lane traffic Tuesday to Thursday.

The lanes will be closed 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day to safely demolish and remove the old City Hall structure between Fourth and Fifth Avenue South.

Drivers should watch for slow moving trucks as they enter and exit the work site; or consider alternate routes to avoid delays through this busy area.

The three-day work schedule is based on good weather conditions. In the future, Bremer Bank plans to build on the old City Hall site and plans to include some retail options, such as a coffee shop in their new location.