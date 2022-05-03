Highway 23 From Foley to Milaca Closing Monday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The long awaited start of a road construction project in Central Minnesota begins on Monday with Highway 23 closing in a section from Foley to Milaca.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is improving the 14-mile stretch of the highway, which includes reconstruction from Broadway Avenue to east of 13th Avenue in Foley. This will include a new roundabout at 8th Avenue/Penn Street.

They’re resurfacing 12.5 miles of Highway 23 from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River bridge in Milaca, as well as replacing or repairing underground culverts or drainage pipes, improving access at multiple Highway 23 intersections in Foley, east of Foley, Ronneby, Oak Park, east of Oak Park, Foreston and west of Milaca.

This is a $18.2 million dollar project. Detours will be posted in the area and access will be open and maintained for people who live, work or visit the work zone area.