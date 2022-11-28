Highway 23 Now open After Six Months of Construction

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Highway 23 is now open from Foley to Milica following a six month road work project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the $18.2-million project allowed crews to resurface 12.5 miles of Highway 23 from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River bridge in Milaca. Replace and repair underground culverts or drainage pipes; and improve access at multiple intersections in Foley. For the full list of repairs, visit the MnDoT website for more information.

Officials say drivers may still experience periodic lane closures as the project completely wraps up.

The MNDoT also wants to thank the community for their patience during the Highway 23 project.