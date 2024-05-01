May 1, 2024
Highway 23 roadwork begins May 13
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Expect delays and detours for several miles of Highway 23 this summer.
Starting May 13, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin a $6.5 million project to resurface 12 miles of Highway 23 between Mille Lacs County Road 2 in east Milaca and the Groundhouse River east of Ogilvie.
Crews plan to complete the work in two segments. The first segment will focus on east of Bock to Ogilvie, which should finish in late June. Then work will start up again in early July from east of Bock to Milaca.
When all lanes open in late Sept., drivers will benefit from a smoother road surface, updated drainage and improved access and safety along that portion of Highway 23.
Here’s what to expect May 13 until late June on Highway 23 between Bock and Ogilvie:
- Week of May 13: Highway 23 will encounter periodic lane or shoulder closures as crews prepare the work zone and set up the detour.
- May 20 through late June: Highway 23 will close and detour between Mille Lacs County Road 24 east of Bock and north junction Highway 47 in Ogilvie. The detour goes north of Highway 23 via Mille Lacs County Road 24 east of Bock, Kanabec County Road 26 to Highway 47 back to Ogilvie. See above image.
- Local traffic: Highway 23 will remain open to those who live, work or visit those along the work zone; however, expect changes and use of alternate accesses. Hard closures will occur to replace box bridges. Follow signs and enter/exit the nearest to your destination to avoid delays.
- Milaca to Bock: Highway 23 will remain open to all travelers until early July.