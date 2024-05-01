Highway 23 roadwork begins May 13

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Expect delays and detours for several miles of Highway 23 this summer.

Starting May 13, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin a $6.5 million project to resurface 12 miles of Highway 23 between Mille Lacs County Road 2 in east Milaca and the Groundhouse River east of Ogilvie.

Crews plan to complete the work in two segments. The first segment will focus on east of Bock to Ogilvie, which should finish in late June. Then work will start up again in early July from east of Bock to Milaca.

When all lanes open in late Sept., drivers will benefit from a smoother road surface, updated drainage and improved access and safety along that portion of Highway 23.

Map of Highway 23 detour and work zone between Bock and Ogilvie from mid-May to late June 2024.

Here’s what to expect May 13 until late June on Highway 23 between Bock and Ogilvie: