Highway 24 Construction Set to Begin Wednesday

Due to a $4.9 million project on Highway 24 in Annandale, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has advised new detours for drivers.

Starting Wednesday, April 8, drivers who travel on Highway 24 in Annandale will encounter delays as the highway will close from Highway24/Oak Avenue and Poplar Avenue. There will be detours along Highway 55, Poplar Avenue and Highway 24/Oak Avenue that motorists should follow.

This project is expected to be reopened by June 27 with all lanes and sidewalks available along Highway 24.

Residences and local businesses that are located along Highway 24 will remain open with changes.

Governor Tim Walz has identified MnDOT road work as a critical service during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue during his Stay at Home executive order.