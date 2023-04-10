Highway 301 Roadwork, Detour Begins Monday In St. Cloud

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The construction and detour for Highway 301 is beginning on Monday in St. Cloud.

Image Provided

Jenny Seelen of the Minnesota Department of Transportation reports Highway 301 will close to through traffic between 15th Avenue SE and Highway 10 in St. Cloud. Motorists will follow a signed detour that uses 15th Avenue SE.

The $4 million project will reconstruct Highway 301 between 15th Avenue SE and Highway 10, update underground storm sewers and roadside drainage, and restore the historic St. Cloud retaining wall along the north side of Highway 301 at the Minnesota Correctional Facility.

Access will be open and maintained for those who live, work or visit within the closed work zone. Temporary hard closures will occur to reconstruct the road and replace underground structures.

Motorists should also expect roadwork on the Highway 10 and 23 interchange west of 15th Avenue Southeast in east St. Cloud.

For more information, visit the Highway 301 project webpage.