Highway 55 Crash Kills Annandale Man

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Wright County Sheriffs say an Annandale man died on Highway 55 in Annandale after crashing into a tree.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Police say 66-year-old Scott Lampi traveled east bound on Highway 55 when his car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Lampi did not wear a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Officers pronounced him dead at the scene.

They say it is unknown if the crash involved alcohol.