Aug 14, 2023
Highway 55 Crash Kills Annandale Man
Grace Jacobson / News Director
Wright County Sheriffs say an Annandale man died on Highway 55 in Annandale after crashing into a tree.
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
Police say 66-year-old Scott Lampi traveled east bound on Highway 55 when his car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Lampi did not wear a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Officers pronounced him dead at the scene.
They say it is unknown if the crash involved alcohol.