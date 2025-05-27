Highway 55 set to Close at the Wright-Stearns County Line for Two Months

Delaney Lund / Reporter

KIMBALL, Minn. — A two-month-long construction project between Kimball and South Haven will start Monday, June 2, 2025.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 55 is set to close and detour for a $860,000 project to update the Clearwater River bridge.

During the project, workers will resurface the bridge deck, replace panels and joints, and upgrade bridge railings and steel barriers.

Drivers can expect Highway 55 to be closed at the Clearwater Bridge, and should follow the posted detours.

The road will still be open to local traffic east and west of the bridge. However, motorists should be aware of workers and equipment when navigating the area.

The bridge is set to reopen in early August.