‘Historski’ and Barnelopet in St. Cloud Sunday Offering Family Fun

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

Have you been itching to get out of the house and try to find a way to celebrate winter with your kids?

Good news, there is an event in St. Cloud at Riverside Park where you can celebrate by going skiing and learning the history of skiing at the same time.

You’re invited to take the central Minnesota park history challenge and try Historski: A History Ski Tour of Riverside Park during the 15th Annual Sons of Norway Barnelopet, or children’s ski, at Riverside Park on Sunday, January 22nd.

Kids and adults can check their knowledge while doing a scavenger hunt along some of Riverside Park’s great ski trails.

Stop by the park shelter to register and get started. This self-guided, free event starts at 11:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.