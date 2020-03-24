Holdingford Man Hits Power Pole with Truck

A vehicle crashed into and destroyed a utility pole Monday night, just west of Rice.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports that 43-year-old Jeffrey Fuchs of Holdingford was heading southbound on County Road 3 West at 9:20 p.m.

Fuchs was driving in a Sterling tree service truck while also pulling a trailer. Fuchs started entering the west ditch, and then over corrected the vehicle, which caused the vehicle to go into the east ditch, where he then struck a Minnesota Power pole.

Fuchs was not injured in the crash.