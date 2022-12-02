Holiday Train Stopping in Annandale and Buffalo on Wednesday, December 14

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A special holiday tradition is continuing in parts of Central Minnesota.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making its 24th annual run through the northern U.S. and Canada and there are two stops in Wright County.

On Wednesday, December 14th the holiday train will be in Buffalo at the 5th Street Northeast railroad crossing at 5:45 p.m., with a performance from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The train will then heads to Annandale with a stop on the west side of Downtown Park over the Harrison Street West railway crossing at 7:15 p.m., with a performance from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

The train, brightly lit in holiday lights, is always a popular event for children and families and features live music from a railcar stage at each stop. Donations of cash or food for local food banks is encouraged.