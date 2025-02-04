Holocaust survivor to speak at SCSU February 12

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Holocaust survivor, Manny Gabler, will speak at St Cloud State University on February 12, 2025.

SCSU’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education (CHGE) organized the event as part of its annual Bryce Lecture Series, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Gabler was born in Milan, Italy in 1938 after his parents fled Nazi Germany.

His family eventually sought refuge in Shanghai, China. Gabler lived in China for nine years, where living conditions were harsh for Jewish refugees and local Chinese citizens.

“There is a satisfaction in just knowing that I have survived and done okay,” said Gabler in his Transfer of Memory profile.

Gabler will speak at 2 p.m., in SCSU’s Atwood Theater. The event is free and open to the public.