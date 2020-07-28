Hot Bats Lead Rox to Big Win Over Mankato

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Rox 15, Mankato 5

The Rox were back at Joe Faber Field to take on the MoonDogs after having three off days this past weekend.

Mankato got out to a quick 3-0 start in the second inning, but the Rox would answer with a four run second inning, thanks to Logan Thomason driving in two runs with a single.

In the seventh inning, the Rox extended their lead as Jordan Barth delivered an RBI single and in the next at-bat, Garett Delano smacked a two-run double to center field that brought the Rox lead to 5-3.

A big eight-run eighth inning for the Rox would give them the 15-5 lead after Barth singled to center and scored two runs and Andrew Pintar drove in two runs with a double.

RJ Martinez made his second start of the season and pitched two innings. Landen Bourassa earned the win and pitched four innings after not allowing a hit. Kevin Davis and Blake Stelzer helped end the game for the Rox on the mound.

Jordan Barth was named Northwoods League Player of the Night for his three-hit day that drove in three runs.

With the win, the Rox are 10-9 and find themselves in third place in the Minnesota-Iowa pod.

The two-game series continues Tuesday as the Rox will travel to Mankato for a 6:35 first pitch. The Rox return home on Wednesday.