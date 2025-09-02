Hot showers and a broken dryer cause back-to-back fire alarms in Shoemaker Hall

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Shoemaker Hall residents at St. Cloud State University may have noticed a sudden increase in fire alarms last week, with four alarms within 24 hours.

On Thursday Aug. 28, there were two fire alarms in the evening, and the next morning, two more occurred.

Long, hot showers causing a build up of steam in the bathrooms and a broken dryer in the east wing basement were the causes behind the consistent alarms, according to Shoemaker Hall Director, Alex Farrell.

Farrell assured KVSC that the problem has been addressed. Water temperatures have been turned down and the broken dryer has been repaired.

Students can look forward to upgrades in the laundry rooms, though. Within the next month to month and-a-half, new washers and dryers will be installed throughout all the residential buildings on campus, replacing the machines that are seven to eight years old, Farrell said.