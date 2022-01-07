House Fire in Fairhaven Township Leaves Home Demolished

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a house fire at 1908 Bayberry Road in Fairhaven Township has left a home with substantial damage.

Deputies arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. on January 7th where they found the home nearly fully engulfed with flames.

Sixty-four-year-old Ricky Pettis and 80-year-old Darwin Pettis were inside the home at the time of the fire and both were able to escape safely. Sheriff’s officials believe the cause of the fire to be a propane heater that was being used to defrost pipes.

No one was left with serious injuries during the fire but Mayo ambulance did asses Darwin Pettis for possible smoke inhalation.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fairhaven Fire Department, Clearwater Fire Department, Annandale Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance. The Red Cross is assisting both occupants with any temporary housing needs.