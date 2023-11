By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A family living in St. Cloud lost more than just their home.

A cat and two dogs died in a house fire Tuesday just before 2 p.m. near the Crossroads Center.

The fire department says no one is hurt.

There is heavy damage to the kitchen and attic, and there is smoke damage throughout the house.

Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of the fire.