House Fire Near Watkins Friday Under Investigation

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A house fire happened approximately 2 and a half miles northwest of Watkins Friday evening.

Image Provided

Patrol Captain Jon Lentz of the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports at approximately 7:25 p.m. a call was received regarding a fire involving a single-family home located at 14761 Kramer Road.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kayla Donnay, one of the two people living at the house, noticed the heating in the house went out.

Kayla then contacted 31-year-old Dominic Donnay to ask for help on how to get the furnace working again.

Shortly after contacting Dominic, Kayla saw smoke coming from the vents in the home and she called 911.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports the cause of the fire is still under investigation.