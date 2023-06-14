Howard Lake Shooting Suspect Indicted

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Glencoe man that shot and killed a Lester Prarie man in March is now indicted.

Mugshot of Kevin Asencio.

A grand jury indicted 23-year-old Kevin Zelayo Asencio on Friday.

Asencio is indicted on first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder for shooting and killing 20-year-old Adrian Montano Medina.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Dura Supreme in Howard Lake on March 20.

According to the criminal complaint, Asencio suspected his wife of having an affair with Medina.

After she told him she wanted a divorce early Monday, Asencio left work to grab his AR-15 and waited for her and Medina to come out for their lunch break.

All three worked at Dura Supreme.

Asencio commanded Medina to leave before shooting him three times, one shot being to the head.

Police pronounced Medina dead at the scene.

Bail for Asencio remains at $2 million with conditions and $5 million without conditions.