Huskies Advance in NSIC Tournament

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goenner, @carlgoenner / St. Cloud Minn.

-On November 19, the St. Cloud State Volleyball team defeated The Sioux Falls Cougars in the NSIC Tournament to advance to the semifinals.

The 3-0 win was led by Kenzie Foley who finished with 15 kills and 7 digs.

St. Cloud State got out to an early 4-0 lead and didn’t let up. Ella Thompson tallied 6 kills in set number 1 to help the Huskies earn a 25-17 victory. St. Cloud State started strong once again in set two, but the Cougars clawed back and slimmed their deficit down to 3. But after back to back kills from Ella Thompson, Kenzie Foley earned the final point to win the huskies set two 25-22. Sioux Falls kept set 3 close but the Huskies stood their ground. With Kenzie Foley earning 5 more kills, the Huskies earned a 25-20 win finishing the 3-0 sweep of the Sioux Falls Cougars.

Next Up: St. Cloud State advances in the NSIC Tournament and will face the Northern State Wolves in the NSIC Semifinals. This game will be on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 5:00 PM in St. Cloud and can be heard on 97.5 FM RadioX with Jake Bedell and Adam Larson on the call.

Photo Credit: Connor Syverson.