Huskies Basketball Beats Jamestown 77-70

By Zach Rudeen / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud, Minn.

-St. Cloud State men’s basketball team won a close 77-70 battle vs Jamestown Friday night to secure the teams 7th straight win and stay undefeated at home (9-0). Jamestown pressured the Huskies all night long with full court presses but the Huskies came prepared with just one turnover that happened in the full court.

The Huskies started the game four for four from deep and struggled inside the paint, but the offense changed as the game went on. As the game continued, SCSU’s three point efficiency dipped to 27% on the night and the team found a lot of success at the basket.

Luke Winkel continued his dominant season by scoring 24 points on 9/17 shooting. Winkel scored several baskets at the rim, a lot with his off hand. He also made a few pull up three’s and his speed made him unguardable when he had space.

Wyatt Hawks wasn’t letting Jamestown have any fun in the paint tonight blocking six shots in total. Two of his blocks were on the perimeter jump shots. The big man also had a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, notching his seventh double double on the year.

We saw a lot of what has made the Huskies such a great team this year. They win games by being so dominant on defense and on the glass. Defensively the team held Anthony Walter’s, Jamestown’s leading scorer, to 15 points on 4/15 shooting. St. Cloud made their presence felt on the offensive glass with 10 rebounds.

The team will now take on Northern State today at Halenbeck hall where the Huskies look to move to 10-0 at home and stay at the top of the NSIC.

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics.