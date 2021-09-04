HUSKIES COME BACK FROM 2-1 DOWN TO STAVE OFF MICHIGAN TECH

By: Jake Bedell / KVSC Sports Director / @silentforte

Tonight’s match from Houghton, Michigan was one for the ages. As St. Cloud State looked to remain undefeated, the Michigan Tech Huskies were looking to split their doubleheader. In a match that came down to the thinnest of wires, it was eventually St. Cloud State who would come from behind to prevail.

SCSU came out of the gates on fire in Set 1. Two kills from Lindsey Rachel straight away guided the Huskies to a 5-0 lead. But as would happen all night, that lead would quickly be erased. Late in the match, with St. Cloud State looking to remain perfect on their trip, Anna Jonynas blew a ball into the far corner to start a comeback that would see Michigan Tech take Set 1, 25-21.

Set 2 was just as much a nail biter, but this time, it was the Michigan Tech Huskies that opened with a lead. It wasn’t until the 9th point for SCSU that the Huskies were able to tie up MTU. With no lead larger than two points being held for the rest of the match, St. Cloud State would eventually pick up the set-clinching kill from Allison Naughton to tie the match at 1-1 (25-23 Final).

In Set 3, the SCSU fell into a hole again, starting off the set with a kill from Rachel Houle, and then surrendering 6 unanswered points. Although they would stay within a stone’s throw for most of the set, it would be Michigan Tech coming out on top, on the back of 6 kills from Sophomore Outside Hitter, Jillian Kuizenga. MTU would breeze by the Huskies 25-18 for a 2-1 Match lead.

With SCSU on the ropes, and a chance to put the Huskies away, Michigan Tech came to play. Set 4 saw some jaw-dropping defensive plays by MTU Junior Libero Carissa Beyer. But the tipping point in this set came in a scary moment for the host team. As SCSU tied the set at 12-12, 5th year All-Star Setter Laura De Marchi attempted to play a ball that struck her in the head. She made her own way off the court to applause from all members of the crowd but was not able to return to the match. Both teams held their ground, until St. Cloud State scored the 20th point on Kenzie Foley’s 5th kill of the set. From then on, it was all SCSU up to the 25-18 victory to tie the match. Set 5 wrapped up 15-13 in favor of the Huskies, and to no surprise, on a kill by Kenzie Foley.

It was a Friday night marquee matchup that lived up to every expectation possible. It was a great way for the Huskies to go out tonight, and it was a great way to remain undefeated in the Keweenaw Tournament. St. Cloud State looks to go a perfect 4-0 tomorrow as they take on Lake Superior State at 9:30am. Coverage of that game can be found on the KVSC Sports Stream. For Michigan Tech, they wrap up their Keweenaw Tournament run with a matchup against Concordia-St. Paul at 5:00pm.