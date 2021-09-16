Huskies Day of Caring Coming Up September 22nd & 23rd

Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Coming up on September 22nd and 23rd St. Cloud is kicking off their annual Huskies Day of Caring.

The day is all about helping the community around St. Cloud State through service projects.

September 22nd will have indoor service projects hosted at Atwood in the main lounge. The projects on September 23rd will be outdoors and you can check in at Braden Park.

For all those interested in signing up you can RSVP on Huskies connect.