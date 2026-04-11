Softball game 1: Huskies Def. Mustangs 10-2

Reece Powell/Assistant sports director

On April 11th at Noon, the St. Cloud State Huskies took on the SMSU Mustangs. The Huskies found plenty of offense early in the 1st inning. A 3-run homer from Morgan Honeycutt, which gave the Huskies a 3-0 lead

The Huskies would continue to dominate on both sides of the ball. Even after SMSU scored 2 runs at the top of the 3rd, the Huskies responded with 2 runs of their own at the bottom of the 3rd.

The Huskies would continue to surge offensively and never look back from innings 4 through 5, scoring 1 run in each inning.

The game would end in the 6th inning due to the run rule after the Huskies would gain 3 runs in the inning, making the final score 10-2.

Huskies Def Mustangs 10-2

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics