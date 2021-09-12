Huskies Drop Third Straight in Washington

By: Jake Bedell / KVSC Sports Director / @silentforte

The Pacific Northwest was not kind to St. Cloud State. After a promising 4-0 start against the GLIAC, SCSU flew out West to face the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. In 4 games, they went 1-3. The road trip wrapped up Saturday night against Seattle Pacific University.

The Falcons hopped out to an early hot start in Set 1, with 5 Kills by 4 different players. With 5 Kills and an attack error, SPU took a commanding 6-1 lead in the first set. After the Huskies reached their 5th point, the Falcons put the foot on the gas in Set 1 and did not stop until Senior Erin Gould chipped the Ace to seal the set 25-13.

Set 2 was a dogfight. The set saw 10 tie scores, and 6 lead changes. All was fair in love and war, until the 8-8 point. Erin Gould pounded home a Kill that started a rally of 6 straight points for SPU. 3 of those 6 points were attack errors charged to St. Cloud State. On Set point, Hannah Hair laid rest to a Volleyball that clinched the Set for the Falcons, 25-22.

Set 3 was the closest the Huskies came to winning a set in this 3-Match skid. They took the Falcons all the way to a 24-24 tie. Upon the 24-point tie, Erin Gould picked up her 10th Kill of the Match, and then Freshman Libero Abby Cunningham sent the Match-clinching Ace over the net to seal the deal for SPU. Up next for SCSU, it’s NSIC conference play. They open two games at Halenbeck Hall, taking on Augustana on Sept. 17th at 6pm, and Wayne State on Sept. 18th at 2pm. Both of those games can be heard on our sister station, 97.5 Radio X. As for Seattle Pacific, they will take on Northwest Nazarene at home to open up GNAC play. That game takes place on Sept. 16th at 7pm.