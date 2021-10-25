Huskies fall short in NSIC matchup against the Vikings

By: Josh Wheeler

Huskies were looking to bounce back after a pair of losses against two highly touted NSIC opponents – Concordia- St. Paul as well as losing a close one to Minnesota State -Mankato heading into the weekend. This time facing the first of two NSIC foes in Augustana, that of which Arvesens’ squad hadnt seen this season Despite a remarkable goal from senior forward Claire Shea , the Huskies would allow 3 goals netted by Augustana in what seemed to be a back and forth matchup through the first 45 as the Vikings would see the ball many times throught the back half of this 90 minute matchup.

Shea’s goal in the 60th minute proved to be the lone goal for St. Cloud as they were not able to execute passes effectively through much of the game. Augustana got the ball rolling early as senior forward Alexis Legg would give her team the early tally only 17′ into the contest. Following that up was another senior forward in Morgan Keirstad, she would knock in two goals in what would be the difference maker in this one adding to the lead in the 55′ and 67′ of play as Augustana would defeat the Huskies 3-1.

Huskies are at home this Friday for one more conference matchup against Northern State at 5 PM on 97.5 Radio X – before they hit the road for a pair of NSIC bouts.