Huskies Fall Short On Senior Night, Fall 3-2

Coming into the night, both the Huskies and Bulldogs essentially had nothing to play for, as the NCHC playoff standings for both squads had already been decided. However, with it being the last home games of the 2024-2025, St. Cloud State found importance in the events honoring their seniors for senior night. Of the Huskies playing their last home games of their careers, included Goaltender Gavin Enright, Defensemen Josh Luedtke and Karl Falk, as well as Forwards Nick Portz and Mason Salquist. Little to say, despite the game not counting for any meaningful change, the Huskies were playing for their Seniors.

That message might’ve been delivered in the Duluth locker room as well though, as early on, the game was dominated by the Bulldogs. The recorded eight of the first ten shots in the contest, including two from Anthony Menghini that found the back of the net, giving them the early 2-0 lead. A spurt of life from the Huskies even played back down, and before the horn sounded, it was Gavyn Thoreson scoring off a quick faceoff play to make it 2-1 heading into the first break.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

The second period would see the pace of play increase. The only thing that would crack the scoresheet would be the game’s first penalty with under two minutes to go. More of note though was the play from Duluth’s freshmen netminder Adam Gajan making a couple huge saves, and Isak Posch playing like vintage Posch, the game remained 2-1 heading into the final twenty.

In the third, the game would continue its defensive trends up until Jack Smith deflected a puck into the back of the net to double the UMD lead. The Huskies would pull Isak Posch with more than five minutes left in the game in attempts to tie it, and quickly Verner Miettinen would make the game 3-2 with a deflection of his own. Unfortunately, a late penalty via Adam Ingram would seal any off man play in favor of the Huskies, and they’d conclude their season by falling 3-2 to the Bulldogs.

Up Next: With the regular season slate of games officially behind the Huskies, it’s do or die time. The Huskies will travel to Western Michigan to take on the NCHC regular season champion Broncos in a best-of-three-game series next week. Broadcast assignments TBA, with game times being scheduled for 6:00 on Friday, and 5:00 for the weekend games. You will be able to find all Husky playoff games online at kvsc.org, or on the main airways 88.1 FM.