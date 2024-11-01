Huskies Fall to Boston College In Non-Conference Action

By Kyle Ginsbach/Assist. Sports Director/@GinsbachKyle

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey lost the first game of their final non-conference series at the Brooks Center Friday night, falling to Boston College 4-1.

The first period would open with St. Cloud State controlling the pace of play through the first six minutes, before play would even out. The Eagles would get on the board first, with Will Vote beating netminder Isak Posch to give BC their first lead of the night. The tally would hold through the first twenty minutes, sending the game into the first intermission with the score reading 1-0.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

The second period would see things start to break down. Early on, Gabe Perreault would double the Eagles’ lead on the powerplay, but one minute later, Daimon Gardner would bring the Huskies back within one. Both teams would continue to trade hits and fisticuffs, and Gavyn Thoreson would score what would appear to the equalizer to even the game at two. However, Boston College would challenge for goaltender interference. After a lengthy review, the goal would controversially overturned, allowing BC to maintain their lead. After gaining a powerplay late, St. Cloud State would look to get that second goal back, but Eagles forward Teddy Stiga would score a momentum-killing shorthanded goal to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

The final period saw things break down further. Gone was the high-flying pace of play in favor of a slowed pace with plentiful whistles. Sparing the details, Boston College would add the dagger with an empty-net goal to bring the score to 4-1. The final twenty minutes not be without protest from Huskies head coach Brett Larson, nor some extracurriculars from Huskies Defenseman Colin Ralph and his teammates. Needless to say the general chippiness of the contest sets up a interesting rubber match heading into Saturday.

Up Next: St. Cloud State will face the Eagles once again, looking to avoid a sweep on home ice. Puck Drop for game two is slated for 6:00 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30. Brian Moosand Alexander Fern will be on the call, where you can find the game online at kvsc.org, or on the main airways 88.1 FM KVSC.