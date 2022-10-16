Huskies Finish Saturday Strong, Beat Badgers 2-1

Brian Moos / KVSC Program Director / @brian_moos

It wasn’t pretty, but St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey left Madison with a 4-0-0 record after winning 2-1 Saturday night. The Huskies outscored the Badgers 7-2 over the weekend. St. Cloud State pulls off their second sweep of the 2022-23 campaign.

“Everyone in college hockey knows it’s really hard to sweep on the road, it doesn’t matter where you are,” – Brett Larson, SCSU Men’s Hockey Head Coach.

A fast-moving first 40 minutes of action resulted in a 1-0 Husky lead at the second intermission break. Grant Cruikshank continued his buzz from last night, potting another in Wisconsin’s net for his second goal of the weekend.

Wisconsin punched back in a big way for the majority of the third. Corson Ceulemans snapped one past the neck of Dominic Basse to equalize it with 11:26 left to go in the final frame. The Badgers were aggressive, won puck battles, and played the body hard.

Just about 5 minutes later the Huskies re-separated themselves from the struggling Badgers. Kupka tipped an Ingram wrister past McClellan to grab the Huskies’ second 1 goal lead that contest. Even after a strong late push 6 on 5 from the Badgers, that lead stood until all zeros at the Kohl Center.

Dylan Anhorn also snuck his way onto the score sheet from that Kupka goal, getting the secondary assist. Anhorn now has 7 points in 4 games, and blocked 4 shots this game, doing a little bit of everything on the ice.

Dominic Basse followed up a single-blemish performance from Jaxon Castor last night with one of his own, stopping 19 shots. Their goalie competition will continue to stay tight into the second half of early non-conference play.

Special teams also showed up for St. Cloud State, with both power play and penalty kill units beefing up their numbers. The Huskies went 1 for 3 on the man advantage, 6 for 18 overall on the season for a 33% conversion rate. No Badger scored on SCSU’s penalty kill after no Tommies did last week, the kill stayed perfect at 13 for 13.

Next up for the Huskies is homecoming against Mankato, Friday October 21st and Saturday October 22nd. The Mavericks are coming off of a sweep of Minnesota Duluth, 6-0 and 2-1. An all but guaranteed top ten matchup at the Herb. Both squads capitalized on plenty of upsets at the top of national polls. You can catch both of those games on Your Sound Alternative, 88.1 FM KVSC. Puck drop at 7:30 pm Friday, 6:00 pm Saturday.